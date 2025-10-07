Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s chovgan team clinches gold at 3rd CIS Games

Photo: AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani national chovgan team triumphed at the 3rd CIS Games, claiming the gold medal.

The team earned the top podium spot by defeating Uzbekistan with a convincing score of 3-0, News.Az reports.


