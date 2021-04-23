Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,809 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 2,191 patients have recovered, and 33 others have died, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed infection tally has reached 309,789, with 274,766 recoveries and 4,307 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 30,716.

Over the past day, 11,097 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,164,974.

News.Az