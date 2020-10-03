Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry reveals funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 October 2020, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 120.106.408,24 manats, the dollar account amounted to 218.680,68 USD, the euro account amounted to 18.341 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5,000 rubles, the Defene Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry pointed out that from September 1 to October 1, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 6.691.593,07 manats and dollar account amounted to 5102.8USD.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expressed gratitude to everyone who provides financial and moral support.

News.Az