Ali Vaez: Iran-US talks face major collapse risk — VIDEO

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Ali Vaez, Director of the Iran Project at International Crisis Group, has warned that negotiations between the United States and Iran are starting from a deeply negative level of trust, making any diplomatic breakthrough extremely difficult.

According to Vaez, Iran has at least three major reasons for mistrust.

These include U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018, as well as two U.S. strikes on Iran during ongoing negotiations over the past nine months, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

He emphasized that the original nuclear agreement itself required two and a half years of intensive diplomacy to reach. However, the current agenda is far more complex, with missile programs, proxy forces, and other highly sensitive issues now on the table.

“Each of these issues is extremely difficult to resolve. They are technical in nature and require time, patience, and high-level diplomatic skill,” Vaez said.



At the same time, he expressed skepticism about the ability of the Trump administration to manage such a process, pointing to a lack of discipline, patience, and reliance on expert negotiators capable of advancing talks.

Despite these challenges, Vaez noted that if both sides manage to achieve even limited progress, it could open the door to extending the ceasefire and continuing negotiations.

News.Az