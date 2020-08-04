News.az
News
Azerbaijani Armed Forces
Tag:
Azerbaijani Armed Forces
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister presents photographic evidence at the UN that peaceful civilians were not targeted in the anti-terrorism measures
21 Sep 2023-21:08
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)
03 Jan 2023-15:20
Combat experience of Azerbaijani Armed Forces is being carefully studied in military centers of developed countries – President Aliyev
06 Sep 2022-08:14
Azerbaijani citizens who enter military service to undergo mandatory drug testing
10 Aug 2022-07:48
Azerbaijan dismisses Armenian reports of alleged ceasefire violation
28 Sep 2021-17:49
Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry reveals funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund
03 Oct 2020-12:05
Assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund grow
01 Sep 2020-17:15
Assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund increase
04 Aug 2020-13:42
Assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund revealed
01 Jun 2020-12:50
