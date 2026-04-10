Six killed in southern Lebanon air strike - VIDEO

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Six people have been killed in an air strike in southern Lebanon after a car wash facility was hit in the town of Jba’a, local media reported.

The strike targeted a car wash in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area of the Nabatieh governorate, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The victims reportedly include the owner of the business, his two sons, and three other individuals who were present at the scene at the time of the strike.

Emergency services were deployed to the area following the incident, as authorities worked to recover victims and assess the damage.

⚡Israeli warplanes carry out an airstrike on southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/jF4qAcIX9u — News.Az (@news_az) April 10, 2026

The strike comes amid ongoing tensions in southern Lebanon, where cross-border attacks and air strikes have continued to raise concerns over civilian safety.

Officials have not yet released further details on the incident, and there has been no immediate independent confirmation of the reported strike.

News.Az