Azerbaijan’s economy expands by 1.4% in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 129.1 billion manats, marking a 1.4 percent increase compared to 2024.

According to the Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee, in the oil and gas sector of the economy, value added decreased by 1.6 percent, while in the non-oil and gas sector it increased by 2.7 percent, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In terms of distribution, 33 percent of the GDP accounted for industry, 11.3 percent for trade and repair of motor vehicles, 7.1 percent for transport and warehousing, 6.5 percent for construction, 5.9 percent for agriculture, forestry and fishing, 2.8 percent for accommodation of tourists and public catering, 2.1 percent for information and communication, and 21.7 percent for other sectors.

Net taxes on products and imports made up 9.6 percent of GDP.

GDP per capita amounted to 12,602.2 manats.

News.Az