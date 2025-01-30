Azerbaijan’s electoral body announces preliminary results of municipal elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 29, elections were held for 685 municipalities across Azerbaijan, with 8,071 members to be elected across 118 of the country’s 125 constituencies, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC), said during a press conference on the preliminary voting results.

"By the end of the voting process, 1,874,810 people had cast their ballots, accounting for 31.45% of the total electorate. Overall, the elections proceeded smoothly, with no reports of incidents affecting the results," he said, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Panahov emphasized that no complaints were submitted to the CEC or its hotline. He noted that all polling stations opened on time at 08:00 and closed at 19:00, and after all voters had cast their ballots freely, the precinct election commission protocols were delivered to the constituencies in accordance with the Election Code. The results were then published on the CEC’s official website.He highlighted that data from all 118 constituencies and 4,872 polling stations—constituting 83.34% of the total—have already been posted online. So far, information has been received from 660 municipalities, with the number of leading candidates standing at 7,791. As of now, 413 municipalities (60.29% of the total) have been fully formed, which Panahov described as a very high rate.He also praised lower election commissions for efficiently fulfilling their duties within a short timeframe, adding that the remaining data will be uploaded to the CEC website as it becomes available."District election commission protocols will start arriving at the CEC from January 30. Once received, we will present the preliminary results to the public based on these protocols," Panahov concluded.

News.Az