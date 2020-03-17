Azerbaijan`s export increased by $97 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's foreign trade operations amounted to $5.36 bn for Jan-Feb 2020.

ABC.AZ reports with reference to the State Customs Committee that import operations for $1.787 bn and $3.249 bn for export operations were registered. The positive balance reached $1.46 bn.

Trade operations for Jan-Feb 2019 amounted to $5.317 bn, including import for $2.165 bn, export for $3.15 bn, and positive balance for $986.317 million.

Compared with the first two months of 2019 Azerbaijan's import decreased by $378.729 million, while exports increased by $97.238 million.

News.Az

