Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag set to face Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League playoff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani champions FC Qarabag are gearing up to face Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb in a crucial UEFA Champions League playoff match on Tuesday.

The first leg of this eagerly awaited showdown will be held at the historic Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia.Led by head coach Gurban Gurbanov, FC Qarabag aim to secure a strong result on the road. The match kicks off at 23:00 Baku time (GMT+4) and will be officiated by Swedish FIFA referee Glenn Nyberg.The return match will take place in Baku at 20:45 on August 28.

News.Az