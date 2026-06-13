England hit by training kit theft ahead of World Cup opener in Kansas City

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England’s national football team had training equipment stolen ahead of their arrival in Kansas City on Saturday, with police investigating the incident and reports confirming two arrests, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The theft reportedly took place after vehicles carrying equipment to England’s training base at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City were broken into.

The Football Association is currently working to establish exactly what was taken, with items such as footballs and boots believed to be among the missing equipment.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel and his squad were due to arrive in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, while the equipment had been scheduled for delivery and setup in advance of their arrival.

Police were present at the scene on Friday night and are in contact with the Football Association as part of the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for Kansas City police said: “We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. The investigation is ongoing.”

According to reports, two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The theft could potentially disrupt preparations for England’s opening World Cup match against Croatia on Wednesday at 21:00 British Summer Time (20:00 GMT).

England players are still expected to hold their first full training session on Sunday.

News.Az