Real Madrid agree deal to sign Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella

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Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

According to the report, the Spanish full-back is expected to leave Chelsea and join the Madrid club after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cucurella, who has become one of Chelsea’s key defensive players in recent seasons, had also been linked with a possible return to Spain amid interest from several clubs.

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The move would strengthen Real Madrid’s options on the left side of defence as the club continues preparations for the new season.

Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2022 and has since featured regularly for the London club.

News.Az