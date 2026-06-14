Germany scores early against Curaçao in 2026 World Cup opener

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Germany made a fast start to its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, scoring in the opening minutes against tournament debutants Curaçao at Houston Stadium, News.Az reports, citing Fox Sports.

The match opened Sunday’s four-game World Cup slate, with Germany entering the game as clear favorite. According to Fox Sports, Germany is ranked 10th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Curaçao, ranked 82nd, is making its first appearance at the tournament.

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For Germany, the match carries added importance after the four-time world champions failed to advance beyond the group stage in each of the last two World Cups, despite winning the title in 2014.

Curaçao, meanwhile, is seeking to make history and produce one of the early surprises of the tournament.

News.Az