Post shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media for National Salvation Day

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A post marking June 15 – National Salvation Day has been shared on the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az presents the post.

15 İyun - Azərbaycan xalqının Milli Qurtuluş Günü pic.twitter.com/MrkQbkanWM — İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) June 14, 2026

News.Az