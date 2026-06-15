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Post shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media for National Salvation Day

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Post shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media for National Salvation Day
Photo: Azertac

A post marking June 15 – National Salvation Day has been shared on the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az presents the post.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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