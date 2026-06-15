Post shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media for National Salvation Day
- 15 Jun 2026 09:02
- 15 Jun 2026 09:07
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Photo: Azertac
A post marking June 15 – National Salvation Day has been shared on the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
News.Az presents the post.
15 İyun - Azərbaycan xalqının Milli Qurtuluş Günü pic.twitter.com/MrkQbkanWM— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) June 14, 2026
By Ulviyya Salmanli