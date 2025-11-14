Azerbaijan’s GDP reaches 106.4 billion manats in first ten months of 2025

Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 106 billion 435.4 million manats in January–October 2025, reflecting a 1.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee, the added value in the oil and gas sector of the economy decreased by 2.1 percent, while the non-oil and gas sector increased by 3.1 percent, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In terms of distribution, 34 percent of the GDP came from industry, followed by 10.5 percent from trade and vehicle repair, 7.1% from transportation and storage and 6.5% from construction. Agriculture, forestry and fishing contributed 6.7%, while accommodation and food services accounted for 2.7%.

The information and communication sector made up 1.9%, with other sectors comprising 20.9%. Net taxes on products and imports represented 9.7% of GDP.

The GDP per capita stood at 10,392.6 manats.

