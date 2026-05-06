Met Gala 2026 brings bold fashion to New York despite Jeff Bezos boycott - VIDEO

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The Met Gala returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with its usual display of high fashion, celebrity appearances and dramatic red carpet moments, though this year’s event was partly marked by absence as some stars chose to stay away in protest over its links to Jeff Bezos and his wife Laura Sánchez-Bezos.

Despite the boycott, hundreds of celebrities attended the fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute. The guest list included actors, musicians and sports figures who gathered to showcase designs inspired by the theme “Costume Art”, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The event once again became a global fashion spotlight, featuring elaborate haute couture looks and widely shared viral moments. While controversy over sponsorship created discussion around the gala, the majority of attendees focused on the celebration of fashion, creativity and artistic expression on one of the world’s most watched red carpets.

News.Az