Azerbaijan sees 1.3% GDP growth in first nine months of 2025

The committee reported that value added in the oil and gas sector declined by 1.9%, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 2.9%, News.Az reports, citing local media.

By sector, industry accounted for 34.2% of GDP, trade and vehicle repair 10.5%, and transportation and storage 7%. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing made up 6.8%, construction 6.6%, and accommodation and food services 2.8%. The information and communication sector represented 1.8%, other sectors 20.7%, and net taxes on products and imports 9.6%.

GDP per capita stood at 9,300.3 manats.

