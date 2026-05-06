Russia strikes supermarket warehouse in Ukraine’s Dnipro

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A Russian attack has struck a supermarket distribution warehouse in Dnipro, leaving casualties reported, according to local sources.

The facility, belonging to a major retail distribution network, was hit during an overnight strike, with reports indicating that workers were killed and several others seriously injured. Emergency services and company representatives said some victims were taken to hospital in critical condition, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The attack is part of a broader wave of strikes on Ukrainian cities, including Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kramatorsk, which have been repeatedly targeted during the ongoing war.

Local authorities say civilian infrastructure was damaged in multiple locations, including residential buildings and commercial facilities. Rescue operations continued after the strikes as officials assessed the full extent of the destruction.

The incident adds to the rising toll of civilian casualties in Ukraine’s eastern regions, where infrastructure and logistics sites remain frequent targets amid ongoing hostilities.

News.Az