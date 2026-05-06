Netanyahu appears in court for 84th hearing in corruption trial

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Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared before the District Court in Tel Aviv for the 84th hearing in his ongoing corruption trial.

The latest session is linked to multiple cases known in Israel as Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000, which involve allegations ranging from receiving gifts from businessmen to claims of seeking favorable media coverage and granting regulatory benefits in exchange for positive reporting, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Israeli news outlet Walla reported that Wednesday’s hearing may mark the final session related to Case 4000 before proceedings move on to Case 2000. Netanyahu has consistently denied all wrongdoing, describing the charges against him as politically motivated.

The long-running trial has become one of the most closely followed legal cases in Israeli politics, with repeated court appearances stretching over several years as proceedings continue to examine the different allegations in stages.

Separately, reports have also noted international legal developments involving Netanyahu, though those matters remain distinct from the domestic corruption proceedings currently underway in Israel.

News.Az