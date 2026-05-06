Tesla secures massive order for its Semi trucks

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Tesla has received a massive order for its Semi truck, marking by far its largest deal for the vehicle to date.

WattEV, a major provider of electric freight operations and charging infrastructure in the United States, has announced one of the largest deployments of electric Class 8 trucks in California’s history: an order for 370 Tesla Semis, News.Az reports, citing Teslarati.

The deal is valued at approximately $100 million, making it the biggest single electric truck order in the state so far, and it highlights accelerating momentum toward zero-emission long-haul freight transportation.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin with the first 50 Tesla Semis in 2026, while the full fleet is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027. More than 300 of the trucks will be deployed in a joint program with the Port of Oakland, supporting the electrification of drayage operations and regional freight routes. The project is aligned with California’s broader goals of transitioning to carbon-neutral freight systems.

Speaking at the annual ACT Expo industry event, WattEV CEO Salim Youssefzadeh said the Tesla Semi was the clear choice:

“We selected the Tesla Semi based on cost, performance, and availability after issuing a public request for proposals…With the Tesla Semi now entering mass production and drawing strong reviews from fleet operators nationwide, WattEV’s vertically integrated model – combining vehicle deployment, megawatt-class charging infrastructure, and full-service leasing – offers a turn-key path for carriers without any capital risk.”

A key part of the rollout includes new Megawatt Charging System (MCS) hubs in Oakland, Fresno, Stockton, and Sacramento. These stations will be capable of delivering up to 300 miles of range in around 30 minutes, making them comparable in turnaround time to traditional diesel refuelling. The Oakland depot, where WattEV has recently begun construction, is expected to serve as a central hub for northern and central California freight corridors, linking ports with inland logistics centres and beyond.

The initiative builds on WattEV’s existing operations, with the company already having accumulated millions of electric miles in Southern California, including early Tesla Semi deployments at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. By combining high-efficiency electric trucks with strategically located fast-charging infrastructure, WattEV aims to demonstrate that battery-electric long-haul trucking can match or even exceed diesel-based economics while significantly reducing emissions.

The order comes as Tesla increases Semi production at its Nevada factory, with plans to ramp up output in 2026. Fleet operators across the country have reported positive experiences with the Tesla Semi’s real-world performance, citing strong torque delivery, lower operating costs, and advanced safety systems. In California, the deployment is also expected to contribute to improved air quality around ports and major highway corridors while showcasing scalable infrastructure for heavy-duty electrification.

Industry analysts view the move as an important milestone for wider adoption of electric freight transport. As diesel trucks face increasing fuel costs and regulatory pressure, integrated electric solutions such as WattEV’s could help accelerate the transition. Once the first 50 Semis begin operations in 2026, they are expected not only to transport freight but also to play a key role in expanding the charging infrastructure required for larger fleets.

Overall, this landmark order highlights Tesla’s growing presence in the commercial trucking sector and reinforces California’s position as a leader in sustainable transportation. For WattEV and its partners, the initiative represents more than just a vehicle purchase—it forms the foundation of a zero-emission freight network spanning Northern and Central California.

News.Az