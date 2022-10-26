Azerbaijan’s geopolitical position allows addressing global problems: Nizami Ganjavi Int’l Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan enjoys a special reputation in the region, Co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at a press conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, News.Az reports.

Serageldin stressed that the geopolitical position of Azerbaijan, located in the center of East and West, gives an opportunity to tackle global problems.

He also spoke about the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, noting that many large organizations have chosen it as a partner.

“The Nizami Ganjavi International Center annually holds events where the most pressing global issues are discussed and participants find common ways to overcome global challenges,” Serageldin added.

News.Az