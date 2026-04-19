Iran doubles down on threat to close Strait of hormuz as ceasefire nears expiration

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Tensions in the Middle east have reached a critical flashpoint as Iran has renewed its threat to shut down the Strait of hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.

The warning comes at a precarious moment, with a temporary ceasefire between Tehran and the US inching closer to its expiration date, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

This move has sent ripples of concern through international oil markets and triggered frantic diplomatic efforts to prevent a return to open hostilities.

The Strait of hormuz, located between the Persian gulf and the Gulf of oman, is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint. Approximately one-fifth of the world’s total oil consumption passes through this narrow waterway daily. Iranian officials have stated that if their national interests continue to be threatened by economic sanctions and military posturing, they possess the sovereign right to restrict maritime traffic. This "doubling down" on rhetoric is seen by analysts as a strategic leverage play to force concessions before the current peace agreement lapses.

The looming expiration of the ceasefire has placed immense pressure on mediators. While both sides have engaged in indirect talks, fundamental disagreements regarding nuclear oversight and regional influence remain unresolved. The US has maintained its naval presence in the region to ensure "freedom of navigation," a stance that Tehran views as a direct provocation. If the ceasefire is not extended or replaced by a more permanent deal, the risk of miscalculation leading to a military confrontation in the strait increases significantly.

Global leaders have urged restraint, highlighting that a closure of the strait would lead to an unprecedented spike in energy prices and destabilize the already fragile global economy. Diplomatic sources suggest that regional powers are working behind the scenes to find a "face-saving" exit for both parties, but the window for a peaceful resolution is rapidly closing. As the clock ticks down, the international community remains on high alert, watching for any signs of naval escalation in the strategic waters.

News.Az