Unicef demands investigation after Israeli strike kills water truck drivers in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unicef has issued a stern call for an immediate and thorough investigation following an Israeli military strike that resulted in the deaths of water truck drivers in the Gaza strip.

The humanitarian organization expressed profound outrage over the incident, emphasizing that aid workers and those providing essential services to civilians must be protected under international humanitarian law, News.Az reports, citing Helsinki Times.

The strike targeted vehicles tasked with delivering clean water to displaced families, a service that has become a matter of life and death as the region’s infrastructure continues to crumble under the weight of the conflict. According to reports, the drivers were operating along a known humanitarian route when the attack occurred.

Unicef highlighted that targeting such vital personnel not only results in the tragic loss of life but also severely cripples the ability of international agencies to provide basic necessities to hundreds of thousands of people facing dehydration and disease.

The Israeli military has not yet provided a detailed account of the strike, though it has previously stated that it targets militant infrastructure and attempts to avoid civilian casualties. However, humanitarian groups argue that the frequency of such "accidental" strikes on aid convoys and service providers indicates a systemic failure to ensure the safety of non-combatants. The demand for an investigation is part of a broader push by the United Nations to establish accountability for actions that obstruct the delivery of life-saving assistance.

In its statement, Unicef reiterated that water is a fundamental human right and that those risking their lives to distribute it should never be considered targets. The loss of these drivers further exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where clean water access has dropped to critical levels. The organization urged all parties to the conflict to respect the sanctity of humanitarian operations and to ensure that those responsible for the strike are held to account.

As the international community watches with increasing concern, the deaths of these drivers serve as a grim reminder of the daily perils faced by those working on the front lines of the crisis. Without guaranteed safety for aid workers, the delivery of food, water, and medicine remains under constant threat, leaving the most vulnerable populations at even greater risk.

News.Az