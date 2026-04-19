France and Lebanon condemn Israeli attack on UN peacekeepers

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The French and Lebanese governments have issued a joint condemnation of an Israeli military strike that targeted UNIFIL peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on April 19, 2026.

The incident, which resulted in several casualties among the international forces, has drawn sharp international criticism and heightened fears that the conflict could escalate into a broader regional war involving European powers, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

The strike occurred near the border town of Naqoura, where French and other international troops are stationed as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

According to reports, the attack struck a UN vehicle and a nearby observation post, causing significant damage. While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed they were targeting Hezbollah positions in the vicinity, both Paris and Beirut have countered that the peacekeepers' locations were clearly marked and that the incident constitutes a grave violation of international law.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the attack as "unacceptable" and "deliberate," demanding that Israel provide a full explanation for the strike. He emphasized that the safety of UN personnel is a red line and that peacekeepers must never be used as targets or pawns in military operations. Similarly, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on the UN Security Council to take immediate action to protect Lebanese sovereignty and the safety of the international mission.

The attack comes at a time when UNIFIL is already operating under extreme pressure due to the establishment of the "yellow line" buffer zone and ongoing cross-border skirmishes. The presence of European troops in the line of fire has complicated diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire, as nations contributing to the UN mission are now reassessing the security risks to their personnel.

As the diplomatic fallout continues, international monitors warn that such incidents undermine the authority of the UN and threaten the fragile stability of the entire Mediterranean region. The demand for accountability is growing, with several nations calling for an emergency meeting in New York to address the safety of peacekeepers and the deteriorating situation along the Blue Line.

News.Az