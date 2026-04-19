Trump signs order to fast-track psychedelic treatments for veterans

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On April 18, 2026, President Donald Trump signed a landmark executive order in the Oval Office designed to dramatically accelerate the research and regulatory review of psychedelic drugs, most notably the controversial compound ibogaine.

Flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, and high-profile advocates like podcaster Joe Rogan, the President stated that the move is aimed at addressing the mental health crisis among US military veterans, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

The directive instructs federal agencies to establish new protocols for the safe therapeutic use of psychedelics and to initiate the first-ever US-based human trials for ibogaine.

Long classified as a Schedule I substance with no recognized medical use, ibogaine has gained significant attention from veteran organizations and conservative lawmakers for its potential to treat severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and opioid addiction. Trump emphasized that the order would help veterans "reclaim their lives" by providing access to experimental treatments that have previously forced many to travel to clinics in Mexico or elsewhere.

As part of the initiative, the federal government has committed $50 million in funding to support state-level psychedelic research programs. Additionally, the FDA is expected to issue priority vouchers to speed up the approval process for drugs deemed to be "national priorities," potentially allowing for authorized treatments to begin as early as this summer. The order also utilizes the "Right to Try" rule, creating a legal pathway for terminally or desperately ill patients to access these substances under medical supervision.

While the move has been hailed as a "turning point" by advocates, it has also sparked concern among some researchers due to the known safety risks of ibogaine, which has been linked to potentially fatal heart arrhythmias. However, proponents point to recent small-scale studies, including research from Stanford University, which suggest significant improvements in brain function and mental health symptoms when the drug is administered in controlled settings.

The signing ceremony featured emotional testimonies from former Navy SEALs and other veterans who have credited psychedelic-assisted therapy with saving their lives. By shifting ibogaine from the "fringe and underground" to a federally acknowledged research priority, the administration aims to modernize the US approach to mental health and addiction while fulfilling a key promise to the nation's veteran community.

News.Az