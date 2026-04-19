Highlands and islands climate hub launches dedicated space for young people

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The Highlands and islands climate hub has officially launched a new initiative designed to empower the younger generation in the fight against climate change.

The Youth climate hub serves as a dedicated digital and community space, providing a platform for young people across the region to voice their concerns, share ideas, and lead local environmental projects, News.Az reports, citing Northern-Times.

The initiative recognizes that while young people are often the most passionate about climate issues, they frequently lack the resources or formal channels to turn their activism into tangible action.

By creating this specific "space," the hub aims to bridge that gap, offering mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to funding for youth-led sustainability efforts. The goal is to ensure that the unique geographical and social perspectives of the Highlands and islands are represented in broader climate discussions.

Key organizers emphasized that the platform is not just about education, but about active participation. It encourages young residents to take ownership of environmental challenges within their own communities—whether through food growing projects, waste reduction schemes, or energy conservation awareness. By fostering a sense of agency, the hub hopes to cultivate a new wave of environmental leaders who are equipped to handle the specific ecological needs of northern Scotland.

The launch has been met with enthusiasm from local schools and youth organizations, who see it as a vital tool for community cohesion. As the region navigates the transition to a net-zero future, the Youth climate hub is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring that the voices of those who will inherit the planet are at the forefront of the decision-making process.

Young people interested in joining the movement are encouraged to engage with the hub’s online resources and participate in upcoming workshops designed to turn climate anxiety into climate action.

News.Az