Trump threatens "total destruction" of Iranian infrastructure as ceasefire wavers

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The precarious peace in the Middle East was pushed to the brink on April 19, 2026, as U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum to Tehran, threatening to "knock out every single power plant and every single bridge" in Iran.

The escalation follows reports of gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, which the U.S. has characterized as a violation of the current two-week ceasefire agreement by Iranian forces, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

The tension centers on the strategic waterway, where Iran has once again moved to restrict maritime traffic. In a defiant statement, Iranian parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf argued that it is "impossible" for international shipping to continue while U.S. and Israeli blockades of Iranian ports remain in place.

This "dueling blockade" scenario has left mediators from Pakistan and Turkey scrambling to extend the truce before its scheduled expiration this Wednesday.

The human and economic stakes of a return to full-scale war are immense. Since the conflict began on February 28, the war has claimed thousands of lives across Iran, Lebanon, and Israel, including 13 US service members. Beyond the casualties, the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz—which carries a significant portion of the world's daily oil supply—has caused massive fluctuations in global energy markets. While Trump indicated that negotiators would be in Islamabad on Monday, his social media rhetoric suggests a low tolerance for further Iranian resistance to U.S. terms, which include the complete removal of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

Adding to the complexity, the regional fallout has drawn in other global players. India recently summoned the Iranian ambassador after two of its merchant ships were reportedly fired upon during a brief opening of the strait. Meanwhile, France and the U.K. are moving forward with plans for a "neutral" maritime mission to secure the gulf, a proposal Trump has largely dismissed while criticizing allies for their lack of direct military involvement in the initial conflict.

As the Wednesday deadline approaches, the international community remains on high alert. While both Washington and Tehran acknowledge that progress has been made in recent talks, the fundamental gaps regarding nuclear rights and regional blockades remain wide. With Trump warning that the U.S. may "start dropping bombs again" and Iran refusing to yield its "nuclear rights," the window for a diplomatic resolution is closing rapidly, threatening to plunge the region back into a devastating theater of war.

News.Az