Azerbaijan’s highway project in Karabakh wins prestigious global award

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway project, launched in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, has been crowned the winner in the "Innovative Construction Methodology" category by the International Road Federation (IRF Global).

The announcement was made by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, News.Az reports.The winner was selected by an independent international jury, made up of experts in the road and transportation sectors, judges, and IRF Global volunteer leadership, according to the agency.The award ceremony took place on September 26 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, with Emin Mamedzada, head of the Main Investment Department of the agency, representing Azerbaijan.The ongoing road infrastructure projects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions include the construction of 45 road tunnels with a total length of 69.1 kilometres, as well as over 463 bridges, viaducts, and overpasses spanning approximately 13.4 kilometres. The Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, categorised as Class I, stretches for 81.7 kilometres and features 11 bridges, 7 tunnels, and 9 viaducts.

News.Az