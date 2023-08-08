Azerbaijan's KOBIA, Czech Engineering Company ink protocol of intent

+ ↺ − 16 px

Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) and A-Z Czech Engineering company have today signed a protocol of intent, News.az reports.

The protocol was signed by Orkhan Mammadov, the Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency and Milan Pavlicek, founder of A-Z Czech Engineering.

The document provides for coordination between the sides interested in the use of alternative energy in Azerbaijan, trainings and promotional events in this field, attraction of investments and modern technologies in alternative energy projects in the country etc.

Orkhan Mammadov and Milan Pavlicek also met in private.

They discussed the implementation of the issues arising from the relevant document and prospects for cooperation.

News.Az