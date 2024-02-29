Azerbaijan’s KOBIA, Russian organizations sign documents on joint collaboration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and relevant organizations of Russia have signed two documents on the sidelines of the 12th Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum held in Russia’s Mineralnye Vody city of Stavropol, News.Az reports.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed between KOBIA and Stavropol Chamber of Commerce and Industry, provides for mutual exchange of information and experience, organization of business missions, joint events on innovations, support and services in the field of SMEs to promote trade and investment cooperation between the small and medium enterprises of Azerbaijan and Stavropol.

KOBIA and Russian Joint-Stock Company Northern Caucasus Resorts (JSC NCR) also inked the Memorandum of Understanding on fostering the cooperation.

The document envisages joint measures on providing mutual information to support SMEs, assistance in establishing and developing relations between SMEs, as well as support to business circles for the implementation of joint projects and investment initiatives.

News.Az