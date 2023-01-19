Azerbaijan’s KOBIA to establish SME Investment Fund within six months

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is planned to establish a SME Investment Fund within six months, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov said on Thursday.

Mammadov made the remarks at a press conference on the results of the agency's activities in 2022, News.Az reports.

“We are currently continuing negotiations, gathering feedbacks and awaiting the approval of the Finance Ministry. I think this new tool will be beneficial for entrepreneurs. In addition to the government funds, we seek to attract both local and foreign investors,” the KOBIA chairman added.

News.Az