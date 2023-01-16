Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 0.0955 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week
“During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Khojavand, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, one unexploded ordnance (UXO) was found and neutralized from January 9 to 14,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement, News.az reports.
“As a result, 0.0955 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.