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Tartar
Why the Turkic world is quietly moving toward collective security
16 Jan 2026-10:28
One dead after car crashes into tractor in Azerbaijan's Tartar
10 Jan 2026-10:10
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Azerbaijan’s Tartar
19 Aug 2025-09:25
Landmine blast kills one in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district
21 May 2024-20:16
One civilian killed in landmine blast in Azerbaijan's Tartar
21 May 2024-16:20
Three civilians injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Tartar
02 Apr 2024-13:01
Armenian landmine terror leaves another Azerbaijani civilian injured
05 Feb 2024-09:16
Azerbaijan launches investigation into landmine blast in Tartar
05 Feb 2024-08:03
Armenia-planted landmine leaves another Azerbaijani civilian injured
05 Feb 2024-05:06
Another Azerbaijani civilian injured in landmine blast
06 Nov 2023-05:53
Latest News
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Portugal disburses €835 million to storm-hit businesses as aid expands
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