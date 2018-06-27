Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense responds to reports in Armenian media related to Gunnut operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The counter-terrorism operation conducted by Azerbaijani armed forces in Nakhchivan direction has put the enemy into a real knockout."

"This is proven by the fact that the Armenian press puts the "Gunnut operation" into a discussion."

The Defense Ministry's press service said that a group of Armenian media representatives visited the indicated section of the frontline as if nothing happened.

"The military-political leadership of Armenia, which is unable to defeat the Azerbaijani soldier, tries to justify itself through various fictions because of the fear of the people. Having nothing to respond to the video and photo footages, demonstrated by Azerbaijani side from the liberated lands, the Armenian side has nothing to do but to arrange the 'press tours' to unknown mountainous places.

"The return of the civilian population to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan and the restoration of life in these places is an undeniable fact," the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

News.Az

