Iran to resume oil exports from all fields within days

Iran to resume oil exports from all fields within days

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Iraq's oil ministry said oil exports would resume from all fields within the next few days, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Four energy sources said that Iraq resumed southern oil exports on Friday after a halt of more than a month caused by disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with one tanker beginning to load crude.

News.Az