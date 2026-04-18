Azerbaijan’s geopolitical position highlights importance of diversifying exports: Presidential representative

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Azerbaijan’s strategic location on a key transit route and its geopolitical position further highlight the importance of diversifying exports, said Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Amirbayov made the remarks at a panel session titled ‘New Opportunities in Connectivity’ held as part of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“The Middle Corridor is an intercontinental transport route and possibly the most cost-effective, secure, and shortest connection between two continents. At the same time, it contributes to greater diversification. I believe that market volatility, geopolitical instability, and tensions further increase its importance. What was once just one of the alternative options is now becoming an increasingly vital route under current conditions,” he emphasized.

News.Az