Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz safely

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A convoy of oil tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, marking the first significant ship movement through the vital waterway since the US and Israel began their conflict with Iran seven weeks ago.

The group of four liquefied petroleum gas carriers and several oil product and chemical tankers, was passing through Iranian waters south ⁠of Larak Island with more tankers following from the Gulf, according to MarineTraffic data, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

US President Donald Trump hours earlier had cited "some pretty good news" about Iran, which could have been a reference to the movement of the tankers, but also said a ceasefire in the war might not be extended without a deal by Wednesday.

Iran reopened the strait, which before the war carried a fifth of the world's oil trade, following a separate US-brokered ceasefire agreement on Thursday by Israel and Lebanon.

Trump, speaking on Air Force One late on Friday, said he may end the ceasefire with Iran unless a ⁠long-term deal to end the war is agreed before it expires on Wednesday, adding that a US blockade of Iranian ports would continue.

He said there would probably be more direct talks between Iran and the US this weekend. Some diplomats said that was unlikely given the logistics of gathering in Islamabad, where the talks are expected to take place.

The key Pakistani mediator, army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, has concluded three days of talks in Tehran on Saturday just as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded a diplomatic blitz through Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.

A Pakistani source aware of mediation efforts said a meeting between Iran and the United States could produce an initial memorandum of understanding, ‌followed by a comprehensive peace agreement within 60 days.

Among complicating factors, Iran's speaker of parliament and senior negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, posted on social media that the Strait of Hormuz "will not remain open" if the US blockade continued.

Foreign Minister ⁠Abbas Araqchi had announced on social media that the strait was open for all commercial vessels for the remainder of the 10-day truce that was agreed on Thursday by Israel and Lebanon, which was invaded by Israel after the Iran-allied Hezbollah militant group joined the fighting.

Iran has said all ships crossing the strait must coordinate with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which was not the case before the war. The Defence Ministry said in a statement quoted by state television that military vessels and ships linked to "hostile forces" were still not permitted to pass.

After a video conference on Friday, more than a dozen countries said they were willing to join an international mission to protect ‌shipping in the strait when conditions permit, Britain said.

News.Az