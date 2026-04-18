Six Iranian airports reopen amid airspace easing

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Six Iranian airports have reopened, according to the Association of Iranian Airlines, following earlier reports that Iran had reopened part of its airspace in the east of the country.

The airports include Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, as well as airports in Mashhad, Birjand, Gorgan and Zahedan, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Airlines are now preparing to restart both domestic and international flights, the secretary of the association announced.

News.Az