Türkiye’s foreign minister leads talks at the Antalya Forum

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold several meetings on Saturday during the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to diplomatic sources.

The sources said that the events include the Third Balkan Peace Platform Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, a foreign ministers’ meeting focused on Gaza, and an informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) foreign ministers, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The three-day forum in the southern Turkish city began on Friday and is set to conclude on Sunday.

News.Az