Azerbaijan's newly elected parliament to holds first session on March 12

The Constitution Court will consider and render a decision regarding the result of the completed snap elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament on March 5, APA reports.

If the Constitution Court confirms the results of the elections, the first session of the Azerbaijani Parliament must be held within one week.

Based on clause 1-1 of the Election Code, after confirmation of mandates of 83 members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the first session of the parliament shall be convened not later than one week after the day of such confirmation.

Based on the clause 2 of the Election Code, the first session of new convocations of the Azerbaijani Parliament is opened by the oldest member of the Parliament, and he reads out the list of the deputies having been elected to the Azerbaijani Parliament and presides the first session till the election of Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

By proposal of the person presiding over the first session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the accounting commission is elected and after the adoption of the decision in this regard, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament and its deputies are elected, and thus the first session of the new convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament finishes its work.

The snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held on February 9.

News.Az

