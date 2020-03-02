Azerbaijan's newly elected parliament to holds first session on March 12
The Constitution Court will consider and render a decision regarding the result of the completed snap elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament on March 5, APA reports.
If the Constitution Court confirms the results of the elections, the first session of the Azerbaijani Parliament must be held within one week.
Based on clause 1-1 of the Election Code, after confirmation of mandates of 83 members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the first session of the parliament shall be convened not later than one week after the day of such confirmation.
By proposal of the person presiding over the first session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the accounting commission is elected and after the adoption of the decision in this regard, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament and its deputies are elected, and thus the first session of the new convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament finishes its work.
The snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held on February 9.
News.Az