Hungary votes in high-stakes election with Europe watching closely

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Hungary held one of the most consequential parliamentary elections in its modern history on April 12, with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán facing an unprecedented challenge after 16 years in power.

Voting across the country began early in the morning and concluded at 7 p.m. local time, with millions of Hungarians casting ballots to determine the composition of the 199-seat parliament. However, as of now, final results have not yet been announced, and vote counting is still ongoing.

The election has drawn global attention, as it could mark a turning point not only for Hungary but also for the broader political landscape in Europe. Orbán, long seen as a leading figure of conservative and nationalist politics within the European Union, is being challenged by opposition leader Péter Magyar, whose rapid political rise has reshaped the country’s electoral dynamics.

Preliminary data indicates record-high voter turnout, signaling strong public engagement and the high stakes of the vote. By early afternoon, turnout had already exceeded 54%, significantly higher than in previous elections, reflecting what analysts describe as a “decisive moment” for the country’s future direction.

The campaign itself has been marked by deep polarization. Orbán has focused on stability, national sovereignty, and keeping Hungary out of external conflicts, while also emphasizing his government’s long-standing policies. At the same time, Magyar has campaigned on an anti-corruption platform, promising to restore closer ties with the European Union and reform state institutions.

Opinion polls leading up to the vote suggested a tight race, with some surveys even placing the opposition ahead. However, Hungary’s electoral system — which combines proportional representation with single-member districts — means that winning a parliamentary majority requires more than just a simple lead in votes.

The stakes are particularly high given the broader geopolitical implications. Orbán has maintained a relatively independent course within the EU, including a pragmatic approach toward Russia, while the opposition advocates a clearer pro-European alignment. Analysts say the outcome could redefine Hungary’s position between East and West.

The election has also been accompanied by tensions and accusations from both sides, including concerns over media influence, electoral fairness, and potential irregularities. Despite this, both camps have urged voters to participate, framing the vote as a defining moment for Hungary’s political future.

At this stage, the country remains in suspense. Early projections are expected late in the evening, while official results may take longer to confirm.

News.Az