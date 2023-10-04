Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports grow by 10.6 percent

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-September 2023, the non-oil exports of Azerbaijan exceeded 2.4 billion US dollars, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

In the first nine months of this year, Azerbaijan’s non-oil products amounted to 2 billion 434.32 million US dollars, which is 10.6 percent more than in the same period of 2022.

In 2022, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 12.3 percent year-on-year and amounted to 3 billion 47.67 million US dollars.

News.Az