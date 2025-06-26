Azerbaijan’s ombudsman highlights Armenia’s war crimes at international conference in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, took part in the 16th International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC XVI), held in Berlin, Germany.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, during the interactive panel session titled “Exchange of Experienced Information Commissioners on Challenges and Best Practices” at the conference Sabina Aliyeva provided detailed information on Azerbaijan’s efforts to protect and promote the right to access information, News.Az reports.

Aliyeva highlighted that, under the Constitutional Law “On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the Ombudsman oversees compliance with the obligations outlined in the Law “On Access to Information” by state bodies, municipalities, public legal entities, and their officials. She emphasized Azerbaijan’s positive practices in safeguarding this right.

She further noted that a dedicated structural unit within the Ombudsman’s Office has been established to enhance activities in this area. Complaints regarding violations of the right to access information are addressed promptly, and ongoing legal awareness campaigns are conducted in the capital and regions.

Aliyeva also informed participants that applications are received through mail, email, the Ombudsman’s Office social media accounts, and the 24/7 “916” Call Center.

Addressing Armenia’s nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Ombudsman Aliyeva underscored that during this period, Armenia committed crimes that grossly violated international legal norms. She highlighted fact-finding missions conducted to inform local and international communities about these violations. Aliyeva specifically pointed out Armenia’s crimes, including ecocide, urbicide, culturicide, mine terrorism, and the lack of information regarding the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing from the First Karabakh War. She noted that repeated appeals have been made to relevant international organizations, but no significant measures have been taken against Armenia due to existing double standards.

During the visit, Aliyeva held meetings with ombudsmen, heads of national human rights institutions, and information commissioners from other countries, discussing mutual cooperation and experience sharing.

Within the framework of the visit, Aliyeva also attended a conference in Berlin titled “Unity in Diversity: Interreligious Voices in Dialogue,” co-organized by the State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany at the Azerbaijan Culture Center. She met with representatives of religious communities and Azerbaijanis living in Berlin.

News.Az