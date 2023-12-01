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Ombudsman
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Ombudsman
Azerbaijan discusses missing persons, human rights with Hungarian judge
08 Oct 2025-19:37
Armenia's mine terrorism remains a major threat to civilians and military personnel - Ombudsman
06 Aug 2025-19:10
Azerbaijan’s ombudsman highlights Armenia’s war crimes at international conference in Germany
26 Jun 2025-21:03
Azerbaijani ombudsman holds talks with German federal commissioner
25 Jun 2025-19:35
Azerbaijani and Turkish ombudsmen discuss future cooperation prospects
18 Jun 2025-19:19
Azerbaijan working on strengthening collaboration with UNICEF
24 Sep 2024-19:29
Armenia does not abandon its actions that threaten the lives of people: Ombudsman's Office
02 Aug 2024-18:05
Azerbaijan's Ombudsman comments on the discovery of another mass grave in Khojaly
23 Feb 2024-14:14
Azerbaijan, Mexico discuss prospects for enhancing cooperation between ombudsman institutions
16 Feb 2024-13:25
Ombudsperson: Azerbaijan has recorded 3,416 mine victims since 1991
04 Dec 2023-12:14
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