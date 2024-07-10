Azerbaijan’s private sector representatives hold meeting within COP29 National Commitment Programme

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company is working with the private sector to expand the promotion of sustainability and climate action. In line with the COP29 Sponsorship and Partnership strategy, another meeting has been held with representatives from Azerbaijan’s private sector, building on an initiative launched in May this year to shape sustainability and environmental criteria, and align the corporate strategies of Azerbaijani companies with global sustainability targets.

Representatives of more than 40 leading Azerbaijani companies in areas such as construction, manufacturing, technology, finance and banking attended the latest meeting on 9 July. Discussions centred on strategies to reinforce environmental responsibility and voluntary commitments in the corporate sector. During the seminar, companies were offered guidance on how to review sustainability requirements, to create a more effective sustainability strategies, and to enhance capacity and collaboration among business leaders and across sectors.The meeting helped to raise awareness about the next steps in the National Commitment Programme and supported collective action within the business community. It enabled an exchange of ideas on the opportunities and challenges of the green transition. During the meeting, private sector stakeholders discussed ways to contribute more effectively to national environmental commitments. It was announced that training will be organised to raise awareness and support the development of net zero plans for companies that are COP29 partners and elect to join the National Commitment Programme. Companies that take part in the National Commitment Program will have met the sponsorship criteria.Local companies interested in COP29 sponsorship and partnership can contact sponsorship@cop29.az.

