Azerbaijan’s Qarabag defeat Scottish club in Europa Conference League play-off first leg

Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag defeated Scottish club Aberdeen 1:0 in the first round of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs.

The only goal in the match hosted at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku was scored in the 30th minute by Qarabag player Jaime Romero.

The next match will take place on 26 August in Scotland.

News.Az