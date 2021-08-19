Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Qarabag defeat Scottish club in Europa Conference League play-off first leg

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s Qarabag defeat Scottish club in Europa Conference League play-off first leg

Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag defeated Scottish club Aberdeen 1:0 in the first round of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs.

The only goal in the match hosted at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku was scored in the 30th minute by Qarabag player Jaime Romero.

The next match will take place on 26 August in Scotland.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      