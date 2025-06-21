Azerbaijan’s Rafael Fiziev triumphs over Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Baku

Rafael Fiziev kicks Ignacio Bahamondes in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Azerbaijan's own Rafael Fiziev secured a decisive victory against Ignacio Bahamondes in a co-main event at UFC Baku.

Fiziev defeated rising star Bahamondes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), News.Az reports.

The fight began tactically, with both fighters switching stances and landing leg kicks. Fiziev landed a powerful body combination early in close range, setting the tone. Although Bahamondes increased aggression late in the first round, Fiziev’s strikes were more effective.

In the second round, Fiziev’s defense shone as he neutralized Bahamondes’ kicks and added a couple of takedowns, dominating the frame. Bahamondes found his rhythm on the feet in the third, but Fiziev’s precise and powerful strikes kept him in control. Another takedown by Fiziev sealed a commanding performance in front of the hometown crowd.

News.Az