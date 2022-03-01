Azerbaijan’s top officials visit liberated territories (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation comprised of heads of the various government agencies led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration, and the Coordination Headquarters set up for addressing the issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in a centralized manner, on Tuesday embarked on a visit to the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

The visit took place under the instructions of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

The visit’s main goal is to view the implementation of the tasks set by President Ilham Aliyev on the ground, and view the progress of large-scale infrastructure projects, construction, restoration and landscaping work carried out by various government agencies.

As part of the trip, the delegation will review the Fuzuli International Airport, “Fuzuli” substation, construction site of Horadiz-Aghband highway and railways, demining operations, Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, construction of Zangilan International Airport, as well as Aghali village of Zangilan district and other places.

Following the visit, a meeting with the participation of heads of relevant government agencies will be held in Shusha city.

News.Az