WUF13 Festival starts in Azerbaijan’s Guba

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The WUF13 Festival has commenced in Guba to inform the public about the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The festival began with an information session on WUF13 held at the Guba branch of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The program also includes a public event at Nizami Park.

News.Az