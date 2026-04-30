New shipment to Armenia passes through Azerbaijan

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A new shipment of Russian cargo has been delivered to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan, highlighting the continued operation of regional transport routes.

The latest delivery included four railway wagons carrying 279 tons of grain and three wagons transporting 203 tons of fertilizer. The cargo was dispatched from Bilajari station in Azerbaijan and moved toward the Boyuk Kesik border point, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The transit corridor has been increasingly used for shipments from Russia to Armenia. According to available data, more than 25,000 tons of grain, over 1,600 tons of fertilizer, and 68 tons of buckwheat have already been delivered along this route.

The ongoing movement of goods reflects growing logistical cooperation in the region, as transit through Azerbaijani territory continues to facilitate supply flows to Armenia.

News.Az